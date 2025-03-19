What color Google Pixel 9a should you buy?

As suspected, Google released the Pixel 9a ahead of its May 2025 I/O event. Just like the A-series phones that came before it, the Google Pixel 9a is available in four shades.

As is typical of the affordable Pixel lineup, the Pixel 9a comes in two basic colorways and two more colorful ones. Google never skips black and some sort of white or beige, so it's usually the other two shades that leave room for excitement. Let's take a look at all the colors of the Pixel 9a to help you choose one to buy.

Every single shade of the Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a - Iris
It's blurple Bay blue is no more, replaced by this shade that's somewhere between blue and purple. Iris is a fresh coat of paint on the Google Pixel 9a that's almost a powdery periwinkle.

Google Pixel 9a - Peony
Pinkalicious Motorola brought the pink phone trend back and happily, the Pixel 9a continues it. This sweet hue emulates the pink flesh of a watermelon and it is such a vibe!

Google Pixel 9a - Obsidian
Dark as night There's little to be said about the darkest colorway of the Google Pixel 9a and much to admire. This shade looks velveteen on the Pixel 9a thanks to its smooth satin matte finish.

Google Pixel 9a - Porcelain
Egg-shell white It's hard to deny it — the Pixel 9a is not a good look in this pasty off-white hue called Porcelain. Google did beige and white variants really well up until now. This shade doesn't flatter the 9a's design.

Picking the right Google Pixel 9a color to buy

Pink is a hot trend in the smartphone market right now, so the blushing Google Pixel 9a in Peony is a good choice if you care about being fashionable. It's a really fun color with matching accessories in the Google ecosystem, such as the Rose Quartz Active Band for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Peony.

If you're not a fan of pink, Iris is a fabulous choice, too. This powdery blue-ish hue has hints of purple in there. It's a pleasing shade, for sure. I wish it was more lavender than periwinkle, but I still adore this Pixel 9a-exclusive colorway. Based on past trends, the Pixel 10 series and one of the Pixel Watch 4 bands will probably have the same color as well.

Don't sweat too much over the selection process. Buying the right color Google Pixel 9a is important, but you can always change the look of your device with a nice phone case. Cheap Android phones like these have affordably priced covers, so it's not a big deal if you change your mind later or get tired of the hue.