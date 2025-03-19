Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof? Yes and no. The Pixel 9a isn't "waterproof," per se, but it is water resistant with an IP68 rating. That means it can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. However, it does have limitations.

Can the Google Pixel 9a go for a swim?

The Google Pixel 9a shares the same IP68 rating as the flagship Pixel 9 series. IP, or Ingress Protection, certifies that the phone meets international dust, debris, and water resistance standards. Unsurprisingly, it has this rating since Pixel phones are among the best Android phones.

Reading the rating is simple: The first number indicates the level of protection against solid objects, with six meaning complete dust resistance. The second number, eight, signifies water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

While this rating provides solid protection, it has its limits. You should never take your Google Pixel 9a diving, scuba diving, or into any high-pressure water environments, as the phone's rating does not protect it from those activities. However, the phone can survive an accidental drop in the tub or toilet, and it'll be fine if you get caught in a rainstorm. If you need to take your Pixel to the beach, keeping it in a waterproof bag to keep sand and salt water from getting in is best.

Even though the phone can resist those situations, you should turn it off, dry it with a microfiber cloth, and place it on a flat surface to air dry. These actions help extend your Pixel's lifespan. Ensure the pins are dry, as corrosion can damage them and cause charging problems.

While the Pixel 9a phone has an IP68 rating, wear and tear can weaken that rating over time. So, if possible, you should avoid getting your phone wet. Google offers Pixel users some great advice on how to keep their phones in tip-top shape. For example, they should be cautious about letting young children use their phones or not taking them into the shower, sauna, or bathtub.

Google also advises using a Bluetooth speaker to listen to music from a distance to avoid accidents. Also, try to avoid dropping your phone since, despite the screen having Corning Gorilla Glass 3, water could get in and damage the hardware.

With everything this beauty offers, why wouldn't you want to take extra care of it? The Google Pixel 9a comes with Android 15 out of the box, seven years of OS/security updates, and a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution.

