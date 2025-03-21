What you need to know

Google has reportedly started developing a new "Parallel Module Loading" change in Android that will affect the Pixel 10.

An Open Source Project post shows this "loading process" change will reduce the Pixel 10's loading time by 30%.

Previous Pixel 10 rumors mention Google's Pixie AI assistant, as well as a gallery of leaked renderings.

Google was spotted making a software change that could positively impact the performance of the next flagship Pixel.

According to Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority), Google recently brought attention to an Android Open Source Project change tested for a couple of devices. The source code change is called "Parallel Module Loading." Aside from the technical jargon, the root of the change reads "Pixel 10 reduces 30% loading time."

Testing was also reportedly conducted on Google's Pixel Fold, in which it resulted in a 25% overall reduction.

Rahman adds that a 30% reduction in loading time will likely affect the phone's startup performance — notably its loading time. Specifically, they state this software upgrade will impact the "early part of the Android OS’s multi-stage initialization process." With a quicker process taking place, it seems that Google will make its next flagship models (and the Fold) load faster. However, Rahman notes that it's unclear if this change will quicken its overall startup.

Given the fact that this test showed up recently in March, there's speculation that Google could see this as a perfect addition to a future Android 16 update.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Rumors about the Pixel 10 are just getting started as one from earlier in March speculated about a new AI assistant. Internal sources claim Google will debut "Pixie," a new Pixe-exclusive assistant in the next flagship series. This AI will be popped into an app that will bring cross-communication capabilities between a user's downloaded apps. Pixie will also process a user's metadata to "predict" actions for them.

Google reportedly confirmed, "It will also be able to suggest places, products, and names, right when you need them."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Something more to chew on surfaced ten days ago: a small gallery of alleged Pixel 10 renderings. From what a tipster highlighted, it seems Google isn't preparing to introduce a vast amount of hardware changes — if any at all — for the Pixel 10 series. The leak showcased three devices: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The trio's images sported the exact same design with rounded corners and flat edges as the Pixel 19 series we have today.

However, one major assumption is that the base Pixel 10 could grab an additional lens, taking it up from a dual array to a triple.