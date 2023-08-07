The Pixel August 2023 update is here, and it's likely the last update for one model

What you need to know

All supported Pixel devices running Android 13 are being updated to the August 2023 security patch.

The patch includes several bug fixes for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, as well as fixing a Bluetooth keyboard connection issue.

This is the last scheduled security update for the Pixel 4a, ending support for the phone.

Every month, Google Pixel phones get a new security patch. Security patches are important for shoring up your phone's defenses against possible exploits which could be used to steal your personal information.

This month, Google patched well over 30 vulnerabilities to help keep Android users safe.

Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet users are also seeing a number of bug fixes in addition to the security patch. Both devices had trouble connecting to some kinds of Bluetooth keyboards, but that problem should now be fixed. The Pixel Tablet would also flicker or glitch occasionally while in Hub Mode, but this, too, has been resolved.

Pixel Fold users will find a number of fixes that help make their devices feel a bit smoother. Those include better live wallpaper scaling when using the phone in different orientations and fixes to touch input issues when on the lock screen or when using the Google search bar.

Here is the list of changes per Google's changelog:

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally causing Bluetooth keyboards to not connect

User interface

Fix for issue causing certain Live Wallpapers to display incorrectly in different device orientations

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to not respond

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen launcher search input to not register

Fix for issue occasionally causing flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode

Lastly, it should be noted that this is the final scheduled security patch for the Pixel 4a. The 4a long held a spot atop our best cheap phones list but has been replaced with newer Pixel A-series phones like the Pixel 7a, which offers a better camera, smoother display, and Google's own Tensor G2 processor.

Google has been known to roll out extremely important security updates long after this "end of life" timeframe has been reached, but if you're worried about not getting any more security patches on your Pixel 4a, now might be a great time to upgrade.