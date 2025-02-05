Google Pixel 9a tipped to come with freebies like YouTube Premium and more

What you need to know

Google Pixel 9a is tipped to have an earlier launch than the Pixel 8a — likely in March.

Consumers are also expected to get goodies like Fitbit and YouTube Premium for six and three months, respectively.

Additionally, users may receive a Google One subscription for three months.

Pixel 9a happens to be the next product launch from Google happening this year. Although the launch timeline is rumored to be earlier than before, new information indicates that the Pixel 9a buyers are in for a treat with freebies.

Android Headlines has learned that the potential Pixel 9a buyers would be getting freebies from Google, which include a Fitbit Premium subscription for six months and, a YouTube Premium subscription for three months. Additionally, users can also expect a Google One subscription for three months.

While it sounds familiar to the goodies offered with the purchase of the Pixel 9 series, users need to remember that they won’t be getting the popular Google One’s AI Premium Plan.

It is always encouraging to see Google giving such goodies for its Pixel phone buyers irrespective of the pricing and the segment they fall in. Pixel 9a, meanwhile, falls under the mid-range segment. The device is already tipped to cost $499, the same as the predecessor, Pixel 8a, for the base 128GB variant.

However, the larger 256GB storage option is expected to see a hike of $50, making it $599 instead of $559 from the previous iteration for the same storage variant.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

As for the expected specifications of the Pixel 9a, it will likely feature a 6.28-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. The device will have a familiar design featuring rounded corners. The signature camera bar famous for the Pixel lineup might see a departure this time, as the Pixel 9a might be featuring dual cameras (rumored 48MP primary lens coupled with 13MP secondary sensor) flushed into the back of the panel — as seen on several leaked renders and hands-on images ahead of the launch.

The device underneath is further predicted to have a Tensor G4 chipset as seen on the Pixel 9 series, and the battery capacity is expected to be 5100mAh. The color options of the device could include Porcelain, Obsidian, Iris, and new Peony. Lastly, the device is tipped to have an earlier launch than before, likely next month, notes Android Headlines.