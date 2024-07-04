Pixel 9 series likely to go ultrasonic with Galaxy S24 Ultra's fingerprint sensor

What you need to know

A new report indicates Google is significantly shifting with its Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely utilize the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor instead of optical sensors.

It is reportedly the same fingerprint sensor unit used in the Galaxy S24 series.

Google is launching its most awaited Pixel 9 series on August 13 — a bit earlier than usual. The devices are expected to pack a lot of upgrades, including a new design language. A new report from Android Authority indicates an exciting new upgrade is coming to the Pixel 9 series.

According to the publication, which cited sources familiar with the matter, the Pixel 9 series will opt for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor instead of the optical sensor seen on previous iterations like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The upgrade includes all Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the debutant Pixel 9 Pro XL models. The Pixel Fold 2, on the other hand, won't feature one; instead, it will likely opt for a capacitive fingerprint sensor incorporated in the home button.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

While the switch to ultrasonic is already promising, what's more interesting is that the unit that Google is opting for is the same one seen on the Galaxy S24 series, including the Ultra model. It is dubbed Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008). The ultrasonic fingerprint sensors on the Galaxy S24 series are already known to be quicker and more reliable, unlike the optical fingerprint sensors, which had their complaints for the previous Pixel phones.

The publication further notes that models starting with Pixel 6 have been utilizing the optical fingerprint sensor made by Goodix. While they did the job of securing the device, they often felt slower and inaccurate than ultrasonic sensors, and moisture on hands was also an issue while unlocking the screen.

(Image credit: Hani Mohamed Bioud on X)

Another annoying element of the optical fingerprint sensor is its use case in low-light environments, as it is accustomed to throwing light at you when the sensor is not covered entirely.

It is encouraging to see the Pixel 9 series finally ditching them and getting the latest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, among other nifty upgrades. One of them is a brand-new Pink colorway, which was recently leaked in a couple of hands-on videos. All three Pixel phones are all set to be unveiled next month.