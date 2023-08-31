Pixel 8 models arrive at FCC as Google sets a date for the launch event

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8 were spotted in an FCC listing.

The listings reveal connectivity options for both the Pixel handsets.

Both devices support WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

The Google Pixel 8 series finally has a launch date set for October 4. On this day, the Pixel 8 Pro and the standard Pixel 8 are expected to arrive alongside a Pixel Watch 2. Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 8 devices have reportedly hit the FCC, giving us more of a glimpse at what to expect.

As noted by 9to5Google, the FCC has published a set of device paperwork filed by the search giant on Wednesday. These devices are believed to have GKWS6, G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41, and G1MNW model numbers. The GKWS6 model number was also spotted back in May at Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), revealing the Pixel 8's wireless charging capabilities, which unfortunately is still limited to 12W.

Despite the multiple model numbers in the latest FCC filing, they are only the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models likely catered to various regions with different model numbers majorly comprising connectivity aspects. As 9to5 notes, the paperwork of GZPFO from the FCC filing doesn't feature mmWave connectivity, while it is otherwise similar to the G9BQD and GKWS6.

On the other hand, the G1MNW, likely the Pixel 8 Pro, appears to have UWB (ultra-wideband), while the other four don't bear it, likely indicating Pixel 8 models. The other identical parameters from the listing suggest that both models include support for Bluetooth, WiFi 6E, and sub-6 and mmWave 5G.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks)

The FCC listings are common citings for devices indicating an imminent launch. While we already have the launch date for Pixel hardware launch next month, it is worth mentioning the other expected device, the Pixel Watch 2, was also spotted at the FCC. It revealed that there would be two watch models: one with Wi-Fi and the other supporting LTE. We further learned that there would be four straps, one made of plastic and the rest made of metal.