Rumored Pixel 7a upgrade could make it a mid-range force to be reckoned with

What you need to know

A recent leak about the Pixel 7a was captured off a remotely locked version of the device.

The fastboot menu details the Pixel 7a's supposed 128GB of internal storage and upgraded 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

This RAM upgrade would be the first the series has seen since the launch of the Pixel 4a.

A welcome upgrade to the Pixel 7a's memory could be in store when it launches.

Twitter user No Name leaked some new information regarding the Pixel 7a's supposed RAM upgrade. While the device seen in the tweet has been remotely locked by Google, there were some bits of new information taken from its fastboot menu. While the 128GB of internal storage feels predictable by this point, the kicker here is the device may contain 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM.

Remembering the Pixel 7a? The guy messaged me a few minutes ago that the phone is remotely locked by Google.At least we now know another detail: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB pic.twitter.com/ZRaDUXYSDWJanuary 4, 2023 See more

Google's "A-series" smartphones can hold their own among some of the best budget Android phones. However, the devices have consistently brought a RAM/internal storage pairing of 6/128GB since the Pixel 4a launch. If the Pixel 7a does indeed feature 8GB of RAM come launch, it would be an added perk to consider for those interested in a new cheaper phone that still does great. For comparison, the flagship Galaxy S22 also sports 8GB of RAM.

Other rumors scoot us in the direction of Google looking to try and bring some worthwhile improvements to its A-series device. Information early on seems to suggest the Pixel 7a may deliver a ceramic back panel over plastic and the same 50MP main rear camera that's featured on the Pixel 6 series. Consumers may also find the device strengthened by Google's recent Tensor G2 SoC.

And while it was previously speculated the Pixel 7a may offer a 90Hz display, a most recently leaked hands-on video showed off the display in action. The capability of this refresh rate was shown off in the device's settings in the footage. It'd be better if Google allowed the Pixel 7a to deliver this sort of display right out of the box, considering its soon-to-be predecessor was apparently capable of 90Hz but did not enable it. While this drew criticism from tech enthusiasts, maybe Google is looking to right the wrong without hesitation.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)