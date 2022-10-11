Get the Z Fold 4 for the same price as the Fold 3 on Prime Day

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and want one that folds in half, you could do much worse than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's our favorite folding phone available today and it's available for the lowest price we've yet seen, a cool $410 off on Prime Day (opens in new tab).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is my personal favorite phone of the year. It improves upon the Z Fold 3 in meaningful ways, including a slightly wider outer display and stronger glass to ensure you never end up with a cracked display, even if you drop it a bunch of times.

Of course, you probably don't want to drop any phone a bunch of times, which is why you should also pick up my favorite case for the Z Fold 4 if you end up grabbing the phone.

Even if you don't get the case, the Fold 4 is one of the most durable phones ever made. It's not just because the glass can fold — although that's an impressive parlor trick if you ever need a conversation starter — it's because Samsung has spent an inordinate amount of time perfecting the durability on foldable phones.

An armor aluminum frame meets up with the highest-rated Gorilla glass Victus+ on the outside to ensure this phone will last you a long time. It's even as water-resistant as any other flagship phone. Just be sure not to drop it in the sand on the beach, as the folding hinge doesn't play nicely with grains of sand or other dirt.

With that said, the Fold 4 is a powerhouse phone that'll get everything done and still last all day without a problem. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood is the fastest mobile processor you can get on an Android phone right now, and it's both more powerful and power efficient than any processor has been in years in the Android space.

Plus, playing games like Fortnite on the giant screen is a dream come true, especially if you pair it with a great controller like the GameSir X2, which is also on sale for Prime Day for $20 off. Eat your heart out, Nintendo Switch.