Get the OnePlus 10 Pro for the same price as OnePlus 10T for Prime Day

If you're an Android phone fan looking for an alternative flagship to the Galaxy S22 series, the OnePlus 10 Pro may be what you're looking for. It has a beautiful design, fantastic performance, and bloat-free software, and you can get it for 19% off down to $650 (opens in new tab) during this Prime Day 2022 sale, now through midnight tomorrow.

Get a pro-level deal with the OnePlus 10 Pro

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro | $800 $649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and up to 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, great triple-rear cameras, a 5000mAh that lasts all day, and 65W wired/ 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro impressed us back when it launched for $899, before OnePlus discounted it to $800 following the release of the $650 OnePlus 10T. We found the 10T phone more tempting because of its lower price and newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, but the 10 Pro is still the better purchase because it gives you an alert slider, telephoto camera, 150-degree ultra-wide angle camera, and wireless charging, which the 10T lacks. Especially now that it's the same price.

You'll be perfectly happy with the 8GB/128GB model, but if you upgrade to the 12GB/256GB OnePlus 10 Pro, it's also on sale for $120 off (opens in new tab), just $100 more than the 8GB model for twice the storage and much better gaming performance.

If you're not sold on the 10 Pro, we've seen plenty of other Prime Day phone deals, which we've collected in our Amazon deals blog. You can score the Pixel 6 or 6a for hundreds off or get the new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for full price with a $100/$200 Amazon gift card. And other retailers like Best Buy have their own deals on phones like the Z Flip 4.