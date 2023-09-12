Get the Moto G Stylus 5G for the price of a cup of coffee with this AT&T deal
No trade-in required!
If you're looking for a great phone discount without the hassle of a trade-in, we just found the Moto G Stylus 5G deal for you. AT&T customers who add an eligible line and sign up for an installment plan will only have to pay $2 per month when they buy the phone. That's less than the price of your daily latte, plus you're getting your hands on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), a stellar midrange device that just hit store shelves last June.
Of course, this deal makes the most sense for folks who are already looking to make a change to their wireless service, but if that's your situation, it's a great opportunity. As we noted in our recent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) review, this versatile phone boasts the efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, a super-fluid 120Hz display, and yep, a built-in stylus. You also get to use all of those fun My UX gestures that Motorola is known for, all for just two bucks per month.
Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for just $2 per month
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Just $2 per month with qualifying line at AT&T
If you're an AT&T customer, we've got some good news for you. Add a line with an eligible unlimited plan and purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G, and you'll get $228 off the price of the phone over 36 months. That drops your device payments down to just $2 per month, no trade-in required!
The only catch is that you'll need to pay the $35 activation fee, plus the promo credits are set to start within three months of billing, not instantly. But if you're looking to add a line to your wireless service and the Moto G Stylus 5G piques your interest, don't miss this opportunity.
