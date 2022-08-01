Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 cases leak once again

What you need to know

Listings have emerged, revealing some Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 cases.

The now-removed images displayed a Clear Cover case and a Flap Leather case for the Z Flip 4's. It also showed a Slim Standing case for the Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's Flap Leather cover is rumored to be priced at €72.84, while the Clear Cover may be €28.72.

The Z Fold 4's case has a speculated price of €43.47.

We're just a little over a week away from Samsung's launch event of new Galaxy devices. Given that we're so close to Unpacked, more details about Samsung's two new phones are coming to light, with the latest batch of case leaks spotted by SamMobile. The now-removed listings display protective cases for both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, along with protective films for the displays.

The retailer's website showed a "Flap Leather Cover" and "Clear Cover" for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The former was apparently listed for €72.84, while the latter case, which includes a finger ring, had a listing price of €28.72.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 standing case, it has a rumored price of €43.47, while the additional protective film for the display is assumed to be €19.13. The standing case for the Z Fold 4 looks to provide an easier viewing experience for watching videos and other tasks without needing to hold the device.

This isn't the first time Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4's cases have surfaces. What's remained consistent with the leaks for the Z Flip 4 is the clamshell case still features a finger ring for convenience and comfort while walking with it, similar to what you'll find on some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases. Some rumors pointed to a Z Fold 4 case with space for an S Pen. However, the newly leaked Slim Standing case for the Z Fold 4 does not appear to come with one.

The leaks are from a third-party retailer, so the rumored pricing and information aren't set in stone — especially without Samsung's official word. That said, there isn't long to wait for us to learn about the successors of Samsung's best foldable phone.

We are closing in on Samsung's launch event on August 10, which is also set to reveal the next line of Galaxy products like the Galaxy Watch 5 series.