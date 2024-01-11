A more responsive Galaxy S24 series display might be on its way to launch

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S24 series is in line to receive a 10% boost in display responsiveness over the S23 series.

It's currently speculated this could benefit the S24 Ultra's included S Pen, which may make writing and other activities feel even more natural.

The S24 series has been rumored to increase its refresh rate to 144Hz refresh rate while the Ultra model may gain a larger resolution and aspect ratio.

People interested in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series might be in for a snappier device when interacting with its display.

According to Ice Universe on X, the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to gain a 10% boost in touch responsiveness over its predecessor (via SamMobile). This essentially means that the upcoming series will feel faster when tapping, scrolling, and swiping away at it. Another assumption is that this could benefit the feeling of the S24 Ultra's S Pen stylus.

Those looking to handwrite a few notes and tap on other features in its stylus pen ecosystem may experience a more natural response.

Talk of Samsung's S24 series receiving display upgrades has been ongoing, with a substantial leak from December giving a good look at what's in store. All three models were rumored to receive a Dynamic AMOLED 2x QHD+ display. Another rumor from August 2023 stated the S24 Ultra could offer users a little more bang for their buck in terms of resolution and ratio.

The S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a larger 3120x1440 resolution alongside a slightly increased 19.5:5 aspect ratio. Of course, both will be strengthened by its supposed 2,600 nits of peak brightness, a possible sharp increase over the S23 Ultra's 1,750 nits. The increase in aspect ratio is likely due to leaked renders of the S24 Ultra notably lacking any curved edges around its display.

What's more, the entire S24 series is rumored to increase its display refresh rate to 144Hz. Previously, with the S23 Ultra and others before, the device only achieved a 120Hz refresh rate maximum.

The wait's not long now as Samsung confirmed its Galaxy S24 series will launch on January 17 at 1 pm ET at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The company's S24 reserve program is still ongoing, giving consumers a chance at securing some store credit through January 16.