The Galaxy S24 is already having Android Auto problems

What you need to know

Samsung's UK support states users have reported problems with various Volkswagon, Skoda, and SEAT vehicle models.

Those affected have been unable to connect properly to Android Auto on the latest Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung states the three brands have started working on a software patch. However, there are a few troubleshooting tips users can try in the meantime.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series is encountering some problems with the Android Auto software in a few car brands.

According to Samsung's UK support, several users have started reporting problems with the S24 series and their Volkswagon, Skoda, and SEAT cars (via 9to5Google). It's important to note that the problems don't extend to every vehicle model within these brands' umbrella. Affected users have been unable to connect their Galaxy S24 device to their car, thus being unable to utilize navigation features, among others.

Samsung offers a few troubleshooting tips, beginning with Volkswagon cars. The company states there is a compatibility issue "with hotspot connections" between a few VW cars and Android phones. The Korean OEM attributes this problem to a swap in IP for hotspots since the upgrade from Android 11 to 14.

This problem can be fixed by updating your vehicle's firmware, potentially alleviating the Android Auto issues for Volkswagon drivers.

The remaining tips involve double-checking your Galaxy S24's software and ensuring you have the latest Android Auto app software. Check your USB-C cable and port for any damage or debris. And lastly, give your vehicle's settings a once over for software updates.

Samsung adds all three car manufacturers are working on software updates for the vehicles, causing Galaxy S24 owners problems. No word on when drivers can expect such a fix.

Moreover, the company states users can contact their car's service center if none of the troubleshooting methods prove helpful.

Galaxy owners went through this dance back in December, following a One UI 6 update; S23 and S22 devices also faced problems with Android Auto. The patch effectively broke wireless connectivity for the aforementioned devices and users' cars, which consistently delivered an error message. Those who were affected were forced to lean on their USB-C cables instead of its hands-free method.