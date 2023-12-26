Samsung Galaxy users report Android Auto problems after One UI 6 update

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy owners take to Android Auto's forums to report wireless connectivity problems after a November Android 14 update.

Wireless connectivity is inconsistent and will drop devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and a few Galaxy S23 series phones.

A few Pixel 7 and 6 owners have reported similar problems of their own, however, this follows a December update.

Android Auto has encountered frustrating problems with Galaxy owners trying to connect wirelessly.

Several Samsung device owners have taken to Google's Android Auto forum to report an inability to connect without a cable (via 9to5Google). One poster stated they updated their Galaxy S22 Ultra to Samsung's One UI 6, and now, Bluetooth connectivity for Android Auto has stopped working.

Another user added their Galaxy S22 Ultra would continuously connect and disconnect over wireless. The user would also experience a message reading "...has been disconnected from Android Auto."

The problem appears to affect the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, Galaxy A54, and a few Galaxy S23 series devices following Samsung's November 2023 security patch.

Additionally, there have been sightings of Google's Pixel owners encountering problems with Android Auto's wireless connectivity. Affected devices appear to be the Pixel 4, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 7.

The good news is that Google is aware of the problems — for both brands — as community representatives have joined in on the conversations. Unfortunately, there's no telling how long users will have to wait for an update to fix their connectivity problems, as Google is just gathering more information.

For now, users can attempt to connect their Android phones to their Android Auto via a cable for better stability. Curiously, one Pixel owner stated hopping over into the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 solved the problem, so that could be an option for users interested in the Android beta.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This isn't the first time Android Auto has had wonky connectivity problems with Android devices. Back in August, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 owners reported inconsistencies with its connectivity over wireless. Restarting or clearing their device's cache only offered a temporary respite as the issues soon returned. Again, much like the present, using a cable seems to provide the best experience until Google rolls out a proper patch.

Despite the reports, it's clear that not every One UI 6 Samsung device is encountering problems with Android Auto. With that said, the company is continuing its rollout of One UI 6 (Android 14) to its devices here at the end of December and through to 2024.