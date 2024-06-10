The Galaxy S24 series picks up an average June security patch

What you need to know

The June security patch has been spotted rolling out to Galaxy S24 devices under the Verizon cellular network in the U.S.

The patch is lackluster, only offering your typical "security improvements" for the S24 trio alongside the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S.

We're awaiting the larger Galaxy S24 Ultra camera patch, which might arrive in June or July to solve HDR and telephoto problems.

Samsung's U.S.-based Galaxy S24 series devices have been spotted picking up the latest June security patch.

As spotted by SamMobile, users in the U.S. under the Verizon Wireless cellular network have started receiving the June patch. Users should begin downloading and installing version S928USQS2AXE4 as the week continues. Verizon's changelog didn't detail much excitement with the June patch aside from your typical "security improvements."

According to Samsung, its June patch contains 37 "High" priority fixes. One fix involves Samsung Dialer, which rectifies an issue that could've allowed an attacker to place a phone call without "proper permission." Other fixes involve stopping attackers from accessing a Galaxy device's memory.

Elsewhere, Google detailed its part in the June security update, offering insight into 12 Framework fixes and seven System fixes.

The publication also spotted the Galaxy S23 series picking up the June security patch marked as version S91xUSQS3CXE3. The update is rolling out for the S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Plus in the U.S. on T-Mobile and US Cellular.

While carrier-locked Galaxy S24s and S23s are the first to receive the patch, other networks and unlocked devices are likely to follow. The update was spotted early today (June 10), so users should exercise patience as it makes its rounds throughout the week.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We're still waiting (not so) patiently for the next Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera update, which has been delayed since April. The patch will likely solve several glitches and problems users have faced with the S24 Ultra's cameras. Users have continued to report problems with the device's HDR and telephoto camera's performance.

It seems folks will have to wait until June or July for those fixes.

In other news, the Galaxy S24 series' Instant Slow-mo feature, powered by Galaxy AI, was recently confirmed to pick up some improvements. Slated for One UI 6.1.1, the quirky feature is said to receive support for HDR 10 Plus, which would let users utilize its slow-motion effects in the higher-quality video setting.

Moreover, the option to quickly share those slowed-down recordings will become easier through the pop-up menu.