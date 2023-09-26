Galaxy S23 FE rumored to be even cheaper than the last Fan Edition phone

What you need to know

Samsung's next Fan Edition smartphone, after skipping last year, may come at a cheaper price tag than its predecessor, according to the latest leak.

According to MySmartPrice, information it has received points toward the Galaxy S23 FE starting at $599 in the U.S. What's interesting is Samsung appears to be playing with the numbers as this alleged S23 FE price matches Google's Pixel 7. Moreover, this price is about $200 cheaper than Samsung's base Galaxy S23 from earlier this year.

If this is true, the S23 FE would be cheaper than its two-year-old predecessor, the S21 FE, which arrived with a $699 starting price.

Though the "Fan Edition" products are typically lighter in various ways, the rumor adds the S23 FE could sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the U.S. while those in the EU may see the Exynos 2200. This chip duality isn't that surprising by this point.

The Galaxy S23 FE has been tipped to arrive with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a varying refresh rate from 60 to 120Hz. The device is said to include a triple camera array featuring a 50MP primary lens (with OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide angle, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom. A 10MP selfie camera could round out the imaging sector of the FE phone.

Internally, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to offer an 8/128GB and an 8/256GB storage configuration. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance has also been speculated.

After the Galaxy S23 FE's substantial TENAA leak, much of what we're continuing to hear doubles down on previously discovered information. That leak also touched on the device's assumed 4,370mAh battery capacity with 25W charging, as well. However, the current pricing leak is a bit lower than what was previously speculated.

Samsung's upcoming phone made an appearance in the Google Play Console database a few days ago. That showing surfaced some internal GPU and CPU specifications while showing signs of several unknown variants of the device, as well.

Interest is clearly there surrounding Samsung's FE phone and co. A new leak has suggested the company is gearing up for an October launch for the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, and Galaxy Buds FE. Several renders and specifications about the devices have continuously bubbled up, and we may not have to wait long to see them in full.