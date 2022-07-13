From Pixel to PlayStation — 12 best Prime Day deals that are still live

The sun is setting on the first day of Amazon's annual Prime Day event, but that doesn't mean the sales are going anywhere. That is, of course, unless the product goes out of stock, which we've already seen with some Prime Day sales. Fortunately, many sales appear to still be going strong.

Here are some of the Prime Days sales that we love that are still live for you to take advantage of.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

With the more affordable Pixel 6a on the horizon, Google may be shooting itself in the foot with this one. The standard Pixel 6 Pro is available for only $699, which is just $150 north of the 6a when it hits shelves later this month. However, this deal gets you a better display and improved cameras to take better advantage of the Tensor chip.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $899 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Pixel 6 was available at an already great price, but this $100 Prime Day discount is one you can't miss. That gets you access to a fantastic design, one of the best cameras on the market, and a mighty impressive AI chip.

Acer Chromebook 514

We like this one because the Acer Chromebook 514 is an impressive Chrome OS laptop. It's hard to beat, especially when you shave more than $100 off its price tag, bringing it down to just $350.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 514: $459.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a good Chromebook that can get the job done, the Acer Chromebook 514 is your laptop. It features a large 14-inch touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support for faster internet speeds.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is one of our favorite smart home displays, particularly because of its headlining swivel display. Normally $250, Prime Day sales lets you snag one for less than $200, which is a steal for anyone already engrossed in Amazon's smart home ecosystem.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Echo Show 10 is an impressive smart display thanks to its swivel display that can follow you while on a video call. It also has great audio and, of course, access to Alexa for voice controls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are some of the best wearables you can buy right now, but the Classic takes it up a notch with the rotating bezel. We're not sure if Samsung will continue this design with its next smartwatch, so it's probably a good idea to snag one of these now while the price is still below $300.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): $349.99 $274.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to Wear OS 3 and Samsung's great software support. You also have access to plenty of health and fitness sensors to help you reach your goals.

SAMSUNG 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink

The PlayStation 5 is a great console, but one of its downsides is that you don't get a ton of internal storage. Fortunately, Sony lets you easily add an SSD to make up for that. While there are plenty of 1TB SSDs out there, you'll probably wanna spring for a 2TB SSD, and the Samsung 980 Pro is a whopping $162 off right now. Go big or go home, right?

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink: $399.99 $237.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This SSD from Samsung is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their PS5 storage, thanks to its fast speeds and heatsink that prevents it from overheating while gaming.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

There are plenty of wireless earbuds to choose from on Prime Day, but Jabra always makes some of the best with each new generation, and the Elite 7 Pro are no exception. Despite how good they are, they're already cheaper than many other earbuds in their league, but Prime Day makes these an absolute steal, bringing them down to just $140.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These wireless earbuds from Jabra offer high-quality audio with impressive ANC and even more impressive battery life. Jam in isolation for up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Here us out. This one sounds a tad outdated because the S22 is already available. And while you can find a great Prime Day deal on the Galaxy S22, you should definitely not sleep on the Galaxy S21 FE. It has just about everything that made the S21 great, with the added benefit of a larger display and cheaper price tag. And thanks to Prime Day, the Galaxy S21 FE has finally reached a price that makes this an easy recommendation.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699.99 $489.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy S21 FE is a surprisingly good phone, thanks to its flagship chipset, versatile camera setup, and speedy performance. And thanks to long software support from Samsung, you'll be able to hold onto it for years to come.

Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox)

Any mobile gamers out there? The Razer Kishi controller for Android just got its price slashed in half, which is a Prime Day deal you absolutely should not miss out on. Keep in mind that this one is designed for use with Xbox Game Pass.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox): $99.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a mobile gamer and Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the Razer Kishi is the ideal gaming accessory to take your sessions on the road. Just connect it to your Android smartphone and go!

Sony A80J 55-Inch 4K OLED Google TV

Got a PS5 and now looking for an excellent TV to pair it with? The Sony A80J just so happens to be in the same family and is perfectly suited to take advantage of all that your PS5 can offer. It may be a bit of a splurge, but this is probably the best OLED TV you can buy for under $1000 right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-Inch 4K OLED Google TV: $1198 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Sony A80J is one of the most affordable OLED TVs you can buy on Prime Day. It supports 4K/120FPS and low-latency gaming for the PS5. Also, the impressive audio comes from the display.

Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, and while there are no discounts on the device, Amazon is throwing in a $25 gift card when you purchase one on Prime Day. Games aren't cheap, so every bit counts!

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2: $324.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Meta Quest 2 is a great VR headset with impressive specs and untethered gameplay to make you feel like you're in the game. Speaking of games, the included $25 gift card can help you with your first purchase.

PS5 DualSense controller

If you're looking to switch things up with your PS5, how about a color change? The incredible DualSense controller is available in many different colors, and they all happen to be on sale right now for as low as $59. Don't forget to save your favorite color for yourself when playing with friends.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon makes some of the best low-cost tablets, and it's no surprise that a Fire tablet would be on sale during Prime Day. At $75 off, this is a pretty good deal for a pretty great tablet, and there's still time to snag this deal before Prime Day ends.