Forget the S23, I just scored a Motorola Razr Plus for $6 per month with this AT&T deal — no trade-in required!

I don't know about you, but I get pretty tired of all the best smartphone promotions requiring a trade-in, so I was pleased to see this Motorola Razr Plus deal come down the pipeline from AT&T. Pick up the sleek foldable and add an eligible line to your wireless service and you'll only pay $5.99 per month for 36 months, no trade-in required. Since the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) starts at $999.99 for the 256GB version, you're looking at a major discount of over 750 bucks.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 Just $5.99/month for 36 months at AT&T Sick of all the trade-in deals? Purchase the Razr Plus from AT&T and add a line with an eligible unlimited plan and you'll only pay $5.99 per month for 36 months. That's a discount of nearly $785 on one of our favorite foldable phones that money can buy, and you don't need to go through the hassle of mailing out your old devices. The offer is also available to existing AT&T customers, so if you need a new phone, sign into your account and see if you're eligible. Price comparison: Amazon - $697.99 | Best Buy - $699.99

✅Recommended if: you're an AT&T customer or willing to make the switch; you're interested in trying out a foldable phone; you're a Motorola fan.

❌Skip this deal if: you have a newer phone that you're willing to trade in (there are some other great AT&T deals to consider, if so); you really need outstanding cameras and battery life.

As we describe at length in our Motorola Razr Plus (2023) review, this clamshell foldable is the ultimate foil to Samsung's Z Flip 5, offering a truly elegant design, a sturdy teardrop hinge, and excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon chipset. The phone also features a 144Hz OLED cover display that we absolutely adore and loads of software support, two details that help make up for the Razr Plus' so-so battery life and camera quality.

The Razr Plus is pretty durable straight out of the box, but we recommend giving yourself some peace of mind in style with one of the best Motorola Razr Plus cases before the phone arrives.