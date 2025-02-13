The first Galaxy S25 update is here with a trove of security fixes post-launch

What you need to know

A Korean Samsung community forum user posted a screenshot of the February 2025 security patch hitting the Galaxy S25 series.

The patch is light on S25-specific fixes/additions; however, there's a large amount of security flaw fixes this month.

The Galaxy S24 received its update earlier in February, which is on a sour note as it's still based on Android 14 while it awaits another One UI 7 beta.

Samsung has been spotted pushing its first monthly patch to its newest flagship smartphone trio.

Notice of the February 2025 security patch was spotted by a user in Samsung's Korean forums (via SamMobile). The user stated the update had hit their Galaxy S25, which means the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra should also have it shortly. The patch bears firmware number S93xNKSU1AYB3 and concerns the One UI 7 (Android 15) software the latest trio launched with.

The user provided a screenshot of their device's software update notice. This first patch is incredibly light as Samsung details "stabilization" improvements (machine-translated). Additionally, the brief changelog states the company has applied Google's Android-related security patches for this month, too.

For Google's side, the Android Security Bulletin lists 17 "High" level framework fixes and five "High" system fixes for February.

Samsung always packages these with its own set of security fixes and, this time, that involves "7 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE)." The Korean OEM detailed a fix that should remove an attacker's ability to "cause memory corruption" on its Galaxy S25 devices. A second fix involves Qualcomm's chipsets, which states attackers should no longer be able to "read and write out-of-bounds memory."

The patch has only been spotted in South Korea so far. Since the week is at its end, those in other areas (like the U.S. and Europe) may see it sometime next week. If you're curious, you can always continue to check your device manually for the February 2025 patch.

The latest flagship series grabs its monthly patch shortly after the Galaxy S24 series did at the top of the month. That patch was also pretty light on S24-specific fixes; however, the same slew of security flaws were fixed, like with the S25 series. Moreover, the patch for the Galaxy S24 is a little sour considering those users are still waiting on One UI 7 (Android 15). The current patch is based on One UI 6.1.1. (Android 14).

If you missed it, Samsung had reportedly pushed back the official rollout of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 (and others) due to another problem. It was discovered that using "Natural" mode in its screen optimization menu caused the phone's display to turn more yellow than intended. The company stated it was confident that the problem would be rectified in Beta 4, but that means more waiting for stable users.

It's not all bad as Samsung confirmed One UI 7 was coming "imminently" to its past-gen Galaxy S phones. We're expected to see the major OS upgrade in Q1 2025, meaning some time between now and the end of March.