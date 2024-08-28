Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold support stylus input? Best answer: No, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support stylus input. Despite Google completely overhauling the design of its second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support the use of a stylus.

No stylus support here

Although it was a bit of a long shot, there was still hope that the original Pixel Fold would offer the ability to use the phone with a stylus. That same sentiment held true after rumors began picking up that Google was working on a new iteration of its book-style foldable phone.

Unfortunately, Google didn't answer the call with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as the company's latest foldable doesn't support stylus input. That leaves the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the best foldable phone for those who want to use a stylus.

While the OnePlus Open can technically be included, the only way you can acquire a stylus that works is by importing an Oppo Pen from abroad. This is due to the fact that while the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 are practically identical, there's no official stylus support from the OnePlus side of things.

That being said, it's still a bit disappointing to see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold miss out on such a useful capability. However, Google is continuing to put more of a focus on keeping its foldable phones as slim as possible. In order to make its phone compatible with a stylus, the company would have to rely on a different type of digitizer layer.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses an "active digitizer," which recognizes the tip of the S Pen Fold Edition. So while we're talking about extremely thin layers of materials, even making this one change could result in Google needing to take a different approach.

There is hope for stylus support in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, provided that Google follows a similar path to Samsung. S Pen support didn't arrive for Samsung's foldable phones until the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but this also required a different type of S Pen to be created and released. With any luck, Google will make similar improvements with its next foldable phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1,799.99 at Best Buy $1,799.99 at Verizon $2,899 at Amazon Incredible in many ways After a rather disappointing entrance into the foldable phone space, Google is righting the ship with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company introduced an all-new design, while packing it full of fun and useful AI features. However, you'll have to look elsewhere if you were hoping to see stylus support added to the mix.