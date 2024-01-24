Does the Galaxy S24 support Qi2? Best answer: No, the Galaxy S24 series phones do not support Qi2 charging. However, you can technically still recharge them wirelessly with a new Qi2-compatible wireless charger since these are backwards-compatible with Qi wireless charging-enabled devices. But Galaxy S24 phones will charge at the slower Qi speed.

What is Qi2 charging?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Qi2 charging, pronounced “chee two,” is the latest version of Qi charging launched by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) in late 2023. It was developed in conjunction with Apple, using the same Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) system that Apple’s MagSafe charging in the latest iPhones offers.

These chargers have a ring of magnets inside that allow you to precisely position a device so it’s perfectly aligned with the charger. This ensures a faster, more efficient wireless charging experience at up to 15 watts. That’s compared to traditional Qi charging, which is just 5 watts.

You’ll see a new selection of Qi2 wireless charging accessories coming to market this year. These are backwards compatible with Qi-enabled devices that use the Extended Power Profile (EPP) standard without magnets, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones, including the highest-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Thus, you can still charge the phones using a Qi2 wireless charger. But you won’t be able to take advantage of the faster speeds that Qi2 affords.

It’s just like if you plugged a charging cable connected to an ultra-fast charging block into the phone. If the phone doesn’t support the fastest speed supported by the charging block, it will only charge as fast as it’s able to. This is sadly one way that Samsung dropped the ball with the Galaxy S24 series phones.

Currently, the only smartphones that have received Qi2 certification for charging rate, magnet strength, and device compatibility are the latest iPhones. There are no Android devices at the time of this writing that use MPP and are compatible with Qi2 chargers. However, you can buy MagSafe charging cases and accessories for Android phones (as well as non-MagSafe Apple devices) or use accessories like cases with magnetic ring cases or magnetic rings that attach to cases to enable compatibility.

Sadly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones themselves do not support Qi2 wireless charging. Your best bet if you’re looking for the fastest charge possible is to opt for wired charging. In this respect, the phones do support fast wired charging at 45W for the S24 Ultra and S24+ and 25W for the S24. Get an optional cable and charging block for these phones to get them from zero percent to full battery in record time.