The Galaxy S25 Edge get shown off in now-deleted YouTube video

What you need to know

A YouTuber showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge for the first time

The video, now deleted, also suggested that the phone could come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB/256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The YouTuber placed it next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to compare how thin this device really is going to be.

Samsung threw us a curveball by showing off the Galaxy S25 Edge at the recent Unpacked event. However, people present there were not allowed to get too close to the phone, let alone get a hands-on of the device.

YouTuber Alexis Garza was lucky enough to take this new phone for a spin. In a now-deleted video, Garza shared a short tease of the alleged device, confirming the supposed specs of what we can expect from Samsung's upcoming slim phone (via Android Authority).

The publication further adds that in the video, Garza seems to have placed the Galaxy S25 Edge next to the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 5.6mm in thickness when unfolded. The S25 Edge visibly seems a tad thicker than the Z Fold 6, which means it could be just under 6mm.

Still measuring thinner than the Galaxy S25 lineup, the S25 Edge's specs were also shown in the video with the help of the AIDA64 app, which provides hardware and software information as well as diagnostic information for Android devices. The AIDA64 app says that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the Galaxy S25 series, and will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

First hands-on of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge! Via. https://t.co/OlsSIonT7G pic.twitter.com/mtL7xvCeTpFebruary 22, 2025

Other than that, it will allegedly support Bluetooth 5.4 and have a 4,000mAh battery, which is similar to the standard Galaxy S25 model. The app spilled some details about the expected camera array of the device, revealing three 12MP cameras. Since we know that the phone will have two rear cameras, the third sensor could refer to the selfie camera.

According to Android Authority, the AIDA64 shows the resolution at which images are saved and doesn't take into account the sensor’s full resolution, so the phone could still feature a 200MP primary camera, as rumored, and a 50MP ultrawide.

While we can't fully corroborate all the details in the video since it was taken down, we could piece together what to expect out of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. Regardless, we anticipate knowing more about the phone closer to the device's official release, which is expected later this year.