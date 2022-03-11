Metro by T-Mobile launches prepaid unlimited 5G home internet for $50 per month

What you need to know

T-Mobile’s home internet service is coming to prepaid customers via 7,000 Metro by T-Mobile locations.

Metro by T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet costs $50 per month plus a one-time $99 fee for the required hardware.

Setup is quick and easy with setup completed in the T-Mobile Home Internet app with no professional installation required.

T-Mobile’s 5G Home internet has been a great proof of concept when it comes to a 5G-connected future. T-Mobile’s Home Internet plan is one of the best bargains in the space thanks to its solid broadband speeds and unlimited data, but you still need to get signed up with T-Mobile to use it. To remove one more hurdle, T-Mobile announced that it’s bringing 5G Home Internet to 7,000 Metro by T-Mobile stores for prepaid customers.

Getting 5G Home Internet from Metro by T-Mobile costs $50 per month with a one-time fee of $99 for the internet gateway. If you were to get the service directly from T-Mobile, you would get the gateway included for free, but you would need to qualify with T-Mobile’s credit check. You would also be on the hook for a fee if you didn’t return the equipment when you canceled the service.

President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group, John Freier said:

“We’re bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry again, this time for our Metro by T-Mobile customers. Families across the country are in desperate need of a new choice when it comes to home internet. In 2022, a reliable home broadband connection isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. So we’re doing our part to make broadband more accessible everywhere, with the power of our 5G network.”

(Image credit: Android Central)

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available to more than 30 million households across the US. Coverage was expanded to include new areas in late 2021, so it may be worth another shot if you haven’t checked in a while.

You can also sign up for T-Mobile’s version of home internet if you’re interested. In our T-Mobile Home Internet review, we found it to be a valuable option for customers in rural areas with little access to wired home internet. The included gateway also supports Wi-Fi 6, so the router can keep up with T-Mobile’s 5G speeds. Still, T-Mobile supports the use of your own router, so if you’re looking for ultimate home Wi-Fi speed and coverage, you could even pair it with one of the best Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems.