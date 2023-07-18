T-Mobile outpaces other carrier services across the US in Q2 2023 report

What you need to know

T-Mobile takes the top spot in terms of nationwide median 5G download speed with 220 Mbps and 164.76 Mbps without a 5G connection.

Server latency offered a closer race, though T-Mobile still captured the top spot with a 51ms average on 5G.

Throughout the majority of the fifty states, T-Mobile provided the fastest download speeds for Q2 2023.

A market analysis assessing the performance of cellular providers in the U.S. details how far ahead T-Mobile is of its competition. According to Ookla's Speedtest report, for Q2 2023, T-Mobile's median 5G connected download speed reached 220 Mbps, keeping things pretty similar to its Q1 2023 performance. Verizon followed with 133.50, and AT&T slipped behind, ending with 86.01 Mbps.

Without a 5G connection, T-Mobile obtained a median download speed of 164.76 Mbps, a slight decrease from 165.22 Mbps in Q1. Despite that, T-Mobile still holds a commanding lead in the category as it is more than double the speed of Verizon at 72.61 Mbps and AT&T's 66.16 Mbps.

For upload speeds, T-Mobile finished Q2 off with a median of 12.16 Mbps, Verizon had 9.11 Mbps, and AT&T finished with 7.32 Mbps.

The three major carriers did draw closer as the report touched on the median multi-server latency. As reported, T-Mobile captured the top spot with an average of 54 ms, Verizon in second had an average of 58 ms, while AT&T had 63 ms.

5G multi-server latency was reported at 51 ms for T-Mobile, 53 ms for Verizon, and 62 ms for AT&T.

As we move further into a 5G-connected world, Ookla's market analysis reports that there is "no statistical winner for highest 5G Consistency" for Q2. The report states T-Mobile finished with 75.9% consistent experience, 75.1% for Verizon, and 66.4% for AT&T.

Looking at the states individually, New Jersey took the top spot for having the highest carrier download speed with 102.44 Mbps. Rhode Island took second with 100.47 Mbps, and Illinois in third with 100.19 Mbps. T-Mobile was not only the dominant service provider in the top three states, but it remained at the top throughout much of the country's fifty states.

Lastly, while Ookla determined there was no clear winner, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset finished Q2 with an average download speed of 141.58 Mbps. The SD 8+ Gen 1 wrapped up with 136.85 Mbps, and Google's Tensor G2 came in fourth with 124.77 Mbps.