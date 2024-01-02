Sweet savings! Mint Mobile is ringing in the new year with 50% off its Unlimited plan

It's an oldie but a goodie — from now until the end of the month, Mint Mobile is bringing back that new customer deal that lets you sign up for ANY wireless plan and only pay $15 per month for the first three months ($45 all in). This promo from Mint has cropped up a few times in the past, and I always recommend it as one of the best times to switch to an MVNO carrier if you've been thinking about it for a while (especially if you plan to bring your own phone).

New customers who sign up for Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan will get unlimited 5G/4G LTE data supplied by T-Mobile (speeds slow after 40GB) every month, plus a 10GB mobile hotspot, unlimited talk and text, and free calls to Mexico and Canada. All of this for just $15 per month? Sign us up. The only real catch is that, like all Mint Mobile plans, you'll have to pre-pay for a minimum of three months in advance, and the introductory rate will expire after the first three months.

New Customer Offer: sign up for Mint Mobile's Unlimited and save 50% on your first three months Mint Mobile continues to reign in 2024 as one of the best MVNO carriers around, utilizing T-Mobile's vast 5G network and a variety of flexible plan options to bring you excellent wireless coverage for cheap. Sign up today and the carrier will hook you up with ANY three-month wireless plan for just $15 per month (so $45 total). That's 50% off, plus you're getting 5G/4G LTE data from T-Mobile every month, a free mobile hotspot, and more.

✅Recommended if: you've been thinking about switching to an MVNO carrier for a while; you want T-Mobile coverage without paying the usual T-Mobile price.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to be locked into three months of service; you live in a congested area and you're concerned about de-prioritization.

It's also worth noting that, although this particular deal is set to expire on January 31st, Mint Mobile tends to offer great deals to new customers all year round. If you need a new phone, for example, the carrier may hook you up with six months of free wireless if you bundle the purchase of a device with any six-month plan. Check out Mint Mobile's list of active phone deals to see all the stuff that's available.

That being said, if you're ready to switch to an MVNO and you're happy with your current smartphone, this offer from Mint is pretty tough to beat.