For our readers: Get 50% off the Unlimited plan with this Mint Mobile deal

While everything else seems to be getting more expensive, an exclusive Mint Mobile deal just launched that makes the wireless carrier cheaper than ever. As part of their "Deflation" promotion, new customers can sign up for any three month plan at Mint and only pay $45 ($15 per month). That means that the 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited plan (capped at 40GB) are all the same price as the carrier's super-cheap 5GB per month plan.

Right now, this deal is only available to a select few (including you!) so get in there and enjoy some savings before the promotion goes wide. After your first three months, the plan will jump back to its original price, but 90 days should give you plenty of time to explore the service. Mint Mobile utilizes-Mobile's vast 5G network to provide outstanding coverage nationwide for cheap, plus all plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and a mobile hotspot. All of that for just 15 bucks? That's music to our ears.

Get the 40GB plan for just $15 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's "Deflation" Deal: All wireless plans are $15 per month For a limited time, Mint Mobile is dropping the prices on ALL of their data plans to just $15/month for the first three months (an upfront payment of $45). That includes Mint's 40GB Unlimited plan, which means you're looking at a 50% discount! All of Mint's plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and instant access to T-Mobile's massive 5G network.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Bundle: $899 $599, plus six FREE months of wireless with any six-month plan If you're looking for something a little different, buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro alongside any six-month plan at Mint, and the carrier will give you $300 off AND six additional months of wireless for 100% free.

If you're looking for more ways to save money with a prepaid carrier, go check out our guide to the best MVNO deals of the month.