BLU unveils the F91 5G, its first 5G phone that doesn't break the bank
By Jay Bonggolto published
The device retails for $300, but you can grab one for $220 for a limited time.
What you need to know
- The BLU F91 5G makes its debut in the United States.
- It is BLU's first 5G phone in the country with a flagship-grade processor.
- You can purchase the device for $300, but BLU is offering a discount for a limited time.
BLU has traditionally been known for its affordable phones with decent specs, and the company's latest device continues in that vein. The BLU F91 5G has made its debut in the U.S., marking the company's first foray into 5G.
As you might expect, the F91 offers value for your money, retailing at $300. Fortunately, you can snag the phone for $220 via Amazon as part of BLU's limited-time promotion.
For that price, you'll get Mediatek's Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.
The chipset was built using TSMC's 6nm process, which was previously only used to build flagship-grade 5G chips. However, while the processor supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, the display on BLU's latest device isn't as smooth.
But that doesn't make its 6.8-inch display any less impressive. It features a FullHD+ resolution, something that's missing from some of the best Android phones under $300, such as the Nokia G50.
A 16MP selfie snapper sits on the front. At the back, you'll see a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor featuring Samsung's GM1 sensor. The main shooter is backed up by a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.
Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging and 10W wireless charging. The F91 also supports NFC and Google Pay for contactless payments. For security, it allows you to use either its side-mounted fingerprint sensor or face unlock system.
The handset runs Android 11 out of the box and ships in an Oceanic Blue colorway.
While BLU is a latecomer to the 5G race, it's encouraging to see the company catching up and providing consumers with an alternative to the best 5G phones without breaking the bank.
That said, the phone's 5G speeds will only be available on T-Mobile's 5G network and all its MVNOs, including Metro PCS. This means you'll miss out on faster speeds if you're on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or other carriers.
Affordable 5G
BLU F91 5G
The BLU F91 5G is the company's first 5G phone in the United States, providing an affordable alternative to the best 5G phones. Having said that, the low-cost phone doesn't skimp on performance, with a Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB of RAM under the hood.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He is a tech journalist based in the Philippines who has been writing about consumer tech for the past six years and has been using various Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. When he's not writing, he likes to spend time outside, stealing scenes with his phone camera.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.