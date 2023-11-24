There were so many Black Friday Pixel 8 commercials that I finally caved and bought one

So I was sitting there watching football on Thanksgiving, as one does every year, and I slowly began realizing a theme in the commercials that were playing. Every time there was a break in the game, another Pixel 8 commercial ended up grabbing my attention. Normally, I don't pay any mind, as companies pour buckets of money into trying to convince you to spend money.

But, being the person that I am and considering what I do for a living, I've been wanting a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro ever since they were announced. I have to admit that Google's marketing ploy finally paid off, as I decided to actually look around at Black Friday deals that were available.

While the $150 and $200 savings for either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon were enticing, it was Best Buy that really sealed the deal. By trading in one of my old iPhone 14 Pro Max, I actually only ended up spending $100. I could have gotten the Pixel 8 Pro for just $50, but I opted to upgrade the storage to 256GB as opposed to only having 128GB.

You might be asking yourself why I would want the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro when I primarily use foldable phones. Well, for one, Google's camera experience continues to be my favorite. This is doubly as true now that the 8 Pro finally has a Pro Mode built in, giving me more control when snapping photos.

But the other reason is because of the various AI features that Google announced during its most recent launch event. I'm extremely excited for a world where Bard is integrated into Assistant. I wouldn't go so far as to say that the current iteration of Assistant is as bad as Siri, but it's definitely nowhere near as good as I thought it would be.

Plus, there are other features that likely won't be available on my Pixel Fold, simply because it's not powered by the Tensor G3. So, in order for me to be on the "bleeding edge," I'll be picking up my new toy in a couple of days.