Best Samsung Galaxy S23 car mounts 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 line of phones, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, all boast sizable screens at 6.1-inch, 6.6-inch, and 6.8-inch, respectively. These large screens are perfect for a variety of activities, from surfing the web to streaming and recording videos, productivity applications, and more. One way owners might want to use them is for navigation in the car. When placed on an appropriate mount, the large, crisp, bright screens are a perfect way to help you get from Point A to Point B. Now comes the question, which are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 car mounts?

Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 car mounts

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Telescopic arm A fabulous universal option from one of the top brands in this category, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 dashboard and windshield universal mount can, as the name implies, either secure to the windshield using the included suction cup base or sit in the phone holder desk stand on the dashboard. The telescopic arm that extends up to eight inches allows you to position it just right for optimal viewing. The expandable locking side arms adjust to fit different-sized phones and the simple one-touch mechanism makes releasing the phone a breeze, too. iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Charger View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Wireless charging Another option from iOttie worth including on this list is the Auto Sense mount, which functions as both a mount for the phone and a wireless charger in one. The cradle automatically opens and closes like magic when you position a phone nearby, then closes once it’s inside. It can charge Galaxy devices at up to 10W without the need for a power cable (beyond the unit itself being plugged in). You can also raise or lower the foot depending on which phone you choose and how much room you need. The telescopic arm also extends up to 11 inches while the super strong sticky gel suctions it beautifully to the dash pad. Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Phone Holder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Small and unobtrusive The Scosche MagicMount is a popular choice for a few reasons. First, it’s small and doesn’t take up a lot of room. Second, it works via magnetic connection so there are no expandable arms or feet required: simply stick your phone onto it. And third, it’s super affordable. Keep in mind you will need to place the car mount magnet to the back of the phone or phone case in order for the Galaxy device to secure to it. But if you’re OK with that, the powerful neodymium phone magnets will keep the phone in place as you drive. Securing to the dashboard, it is 360° adjustable in case the passenger wants to play navigator, too. (opens in new tab) Andobil Car Phone Holder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Vent, windshield, dashboard No matter where you want to place the new Galaxy phone, the andobil car phone holder can accommodate it. The military-strong 3-in-1 mount includes accessories to mount the phone on the windshield, dashboard, or even affixed to the vent. The suction cup has been thoroughly tested and andobil says it can stand up to extreme weather, so if you like somewhere that gets extremely cold or hot and humid, this might be a good option to consider. The clamp arms and feet can widen to fit phones as large as 7 inches in size while the telescopic arm pushes out to get closer as needed. Humixx Phone Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Available in black or pink Having passed multiple tests for suction in extreme weather conditions, this car mount has a two-level locking mechanism and three-layer nano gel suction that will keep the phone in place as you drive, no matter how bumpy the road. In addition to the windshield, it can also be mounted on the dashboard or air vent. With a telescopic arm and rotation ball joint, you can position it exactly as you want while driving. Vicseed Dashboard Phone Holder Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Unique design Employing a unique design, the Vicseed dashboard phone holder positions the phone horizontally within two grooves so it sits at an angle like a laptop screen. The anti-slip silicone base, meanwhile, secures to the dashboard to hold it in place. Since the phone simply slots inside, it can hold virtually any device, even with a case on up to 20mm in thickness, including all the new Galaxy models. Note that the holder will cover sections of the bottom of the screen, including the map. But this shouldn’t impede navigation.

Which is the best car mount for the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 line-up, which includes the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, are gorgeous new devices with large screens that you’ll want to take with you everywhere and use for every function you can think of while on the go. One of the most important of these functions is navigating in the car.

But keep in mind that using a Samsung Galaxy S23 car mount is about more than navigation. Maybe you want to have the phone front and center so you can glance over to see who’s calling or set up a music playlist for the ride. Ones that can rotate and extend are ideal so the person in the passenger seat can play DJ or handle touchscreen manipulations while you’re actively driving. That’s why models like the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 with its telescopic arm and the Humixx Phone Mount with its rotational ball joint are great options.

Even though all three phones offer fabulous battery life as well, it’s never a bad thing if you’re able to keep them fully charged at all times. Being able to do that in the car can be a Godsend. Car mounts like the iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger that double as wireless car chargers can be a dream in this sense.

Since most of these car mounts have flexible arms and feet that can accommodate the phones with a protective case as well, you should also look at one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases to go along with your purchase. With or without a car mount, a protective case is one of the most important and first accessories you should buy for any new phone, including the new Samsung Galaxy S23 line models.