The ASUS Zenfone 11 was spotted on Google Play Console, revealing design and specs

What you need to know

ASUS' next compact flagship phone reaches Google Play Console.

The listing confirms the Zenfone 11 moniker alongside some exciting specs.

It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and Android 14.

The Zenfone 10 from Asus is considered one of the best compact Android smartphones. Yet, despite rumors of its discontinuation, which the company later trashed, a new leak indicates the device's presence.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, the Asus Zenfone 11, bearing the ASUS_AI2401_D model number, has reached the Google Play Console. It confirms the device's existence alongside a sneak peek and key specs about the company's upcoming compact flagship.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The listing showcases the Zenfone 11's front display panel with a centered punch-hole selfie camera, which is slightly unusual for the company. For example, its predecessors, Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9 came with a punch hole cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. Also, the resolution is expected to be 1080p, as in the previous iteration.

The Google Play Console listing further confirms that the device will run on Android 14 out of the box. It will likely feature at least 16GB of RAM and a Qualcomm chip underneath. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's model number, SM8650, as seen on the most recent OnePlus 12, is mentioned for the SoC.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

But as 91mobiles notes, the Adreno 830 GPU listed on the console listing is not the same as the Adreno 750 GPU found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Thus, per 91mobiles, the chip indicated could potentially be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the upcoming successor to the 8 Gen 3. However, as this is an early Google Play Console spotting, there's a possibility of inaccuracy; thus, we advise you to treat this information cautiously.

It isn't the first time Zenfone 11 has been spotted in the wild. Last week, an alleged ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra was listed on an Indonesian certification authority — spotted by Mukul Sharma, aka @stufflistings on X (via Notebookcheck) bearing AI2401_H, slightly different from the aforementioned model name.

These citings indicate that Asus is far from discounting the Zenfone series; instead, it is likely on the verge of bringing multiple models. As we are already one month down this year, expect more evidence to unfold about the Zenfone 11 series over the next few months.