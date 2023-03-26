Asus confirms the ROG Phone 7 launch date

What you need to know

Asus has revealed when it will announce its next flagship phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 will see the light of day on April 13.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will most likely power the next-generation handset.

The audacious experiment of bringing gaming features to mobile devices has gained traction among OEMs and evolved into a full-fledged trend led by brands such as Asus. The Taiwanese tech giant has now confirmed when it will unveil its next flagship phone.

Asus is set to take the wraps off the ROG Phone 7 on April 13, according to the company. The timing is remarkably a bit earlier than last year's launch for the ROG Phone 6, which arrived in July.

Little is known about the ROG Phone 7, but if previous leaks are any indication, it could be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Earlier this month, the phone was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench alongside its 7D sibling. Asus' ROG Phones are a mainstay in our top picks for the best gaming phones, and the ROG Phone 7 will likely continue in that vein. The Geekbench listing revealed a few key specs of the handset, including an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, similar to its predecessor.

Like the previous lineup, we may also see three models in the ROG Phone 7 series. This means that on top of the regular and ROG Phone 7D models, an Ultimate model may also be in the works.

However, one of Asus' weaknesses is its limited software updates. The company's offerings, including its ROG Phone line, are currently receiving two major OS upgrades. Here's hoping that Asus will follow in the footsteps of Google, Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus in providing longer software support.

Asus' teaser (opens in new tab) for the ROG Phone 7 announcement indicates that a simultaneous event will take place in Taipei, Berlin, and New York at 8:00 AM ET.