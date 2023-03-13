Asus' next flagship phones could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

What you need to know

Asus' next flagship smartphones have made appearances on Geekbench.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 and 7D will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile processor.

Similar to last year's lineup, a third model, dubbed the ROG Phone 7D Ultimate, may also be in the works.

Asus' ROG Phone line exists usually to wipe the floor with games available on Android, matched with hardware performance that stacks up against the competition. The ROG Phone 6 series is a classic example, and its successor could continue in that vein, thanks in large part to Qualcomm's most recent and greatest chipset.

Two variants of the rumored Asus ROG Phone 7 series, equipped with Qualcomm's 4nm-based Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, have been spotted on Geekbench. In addition to the processor, the listing reveals a few key potential specs of the ROG Phone 7 and 7D, including Android 13 out of the box and up to 16GB of RAM (via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab)).

According to the benchmarking test results spotted by the outlet, the ROG Phone 7D garnered 2012 and 5697 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively. Meanwhile, in the single-core and multi-core tests, the regular model scored (opens in new tab) 2022 and 5719, respectively.

Unfortunately, these are the only usual pieces of information that can be obtained from a Geekbench listing. Having said that, previous rumors have given us a good idea of what else the phones have up their sleeves to challenge today's best Android phones. According to previous leaks, the upcoming devices will have an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, similar to the ROG Phone 6 series.

Like last year's lineup, there could also be three models in the ROG Phone 7 series. In addition to the regular and ROG Phone 7D models, an Ultimate model may be in the pipeline.

We do not yet have an ETA for all three variants. However, if Asus sticks to its previous release schedule, the standard model could arrive in the summer, while the rest of the lineup could make their debut in the fall of this year.

