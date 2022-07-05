Newly Announced ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are gaming monsters

What you need to know

ASUS announced its latest ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phones.

The phones utilize the recently announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The company has improved its cooling features, including a new external cooling fan.

The ASUS Phone ROG 6 starts at €999 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will be available for €1,299.

A new sleek and powerful technological phone is making its presence known. ASUS has announced its new ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro phones as of the early morning of July 5th. These two brand-new phones have just raised the bar for everything gaming phones try to stand for.

As you can see in our ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro review, this phone is putting on a masterclass when it comes to mobile gaming. The era's just begun with this new phone, and ASUS is looking strong heading forward. While both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature RGB backings, the ROG 6 Pro takes things to an entirely new level. The Pro version includes a unique "ROG Vision secondary display" on its back. While the ROG Phone 6 comes in black and white, the ROG Phone 6 Pro only comes in white.

As we unravel this beauty of a gaming phone, ASUS will have you know (opens in new tab) that their new phones are utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. These phones are clocked in at 3.2GHz in CPU power, and RAM can go up to 18GB. Keeping the lights on is a massive 6,000mAh, and both of these new ASUS ROG phones will, of course, run Android 12 out of the box.

Here is where some of the information gets a bit more interesting. Since phones usually suffer from very hot temperatures while running mobile games, ASUS and its latest edition of the ROG Phone series hope to make that a thing of the past. The company announced today the lengths they've gone to improve the cooling abilities of these new phones, one of which is its new "360-degree Cooling Technology." ASUS says that this new feature can reduce the CPU's heat by up to 10 degrees Celcius.

That isn't the extent of the ROG Phone 6 Pro's cooling abilities. ASUS also showed off its new "AeroActive Cooler 6." This new cooling pack helps to chill your phone during those long gaming sessions and gives you some added hand support/comfort while playing. With this new pack, ASUS is projecting it can reduce the phone's temperature by as much as 25 degrees Celcius.

In terms of functionality support, as you're playing the game, ASUS has brought back its "AirTrigger" feature in a big way. The new "AirTrigger 6" upgrades the touch buttons on the sides of the phone, which include a multitude of ways to utilize them while gaming. On the other side of that, the AeroActive Cooler 6 can also be used in place of those side touch buttons if that is more to the player's comfort.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Just because you're a gamer doesn't mean you don't like taking pictures. Whether it's for your food or your pet, you should know you'll be doing so with Sony's 50MP IMX766 as its main camera, alongside two additional sensors.

If you're looking to grab either of these phones, do know that the base ROG Phone 6 sports 12GB/256GB and starts at €999. The phone can then be upgraded further to 16GB/512GB. The ASUS ROG 6 Pro has a single configuration with 18GB/512GB coming in at €1,299. The phones will launch in Europe before arriving globally later.