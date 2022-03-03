Android 12 starts rolling to Sony's Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro phones

What you need to know

Sony’s Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro flagships are now receiving the stable Android 12 update.

Along with new Android 12 features, the update brings the January 2022 security patch as well.

Sony kicked off its Android 12 rollout in January with the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III.

After rolling out the stable version of Android 12 to the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, Sony has now shifted focus to its 2020 flagships. As reported by XDA Developers, the Japanese tech giant has started pushing the Android 12 update to the Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro phones.

The update arrives as software version 58.2.A.0.899 for both phones. While Android 12 appears to be rolling only to the global single-SIM (XQ-AT51_ variant of the Xperia 1 II, the update for the Xperia Pro is currently available only for the dual SIM (XQ-AQ62) variant in the U.S. You can expect Android 12 to make its way to other variants of the Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro within the next few weeks.

As you'd expect, the update brings a ton of new Android 12 features — including the ability to take scrolling screenshots, a revamped one-handed mode, enhanced privacy with mic/camera indicator, approximate location, and more.

The January 2022 Android security patch is included as well, which is a disappointment seeing how Samsung’s best Android phones have already started receiving the March 2022 security update.

If you have a Sony Xperia 1 II or Xperia Pro, you can manually check for the update by heading over to the Software update section in the Settings app on your phone.

The next Xperia phone to get the stable Android 12 will likely be the Xperia 5 II, which was launched with Android 10 out of the box and received an update to Android 11 in January last year.