AC Podcast 601: Would you ditch Android for $10,000?

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Or is it just too much to give up?

Motorola Rizr foldable phone concept
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Derrek Lee, and Nick Sutrich discuss the Google I/O 2023 program, Fairphone's sustainability model, review Motorola's Rizr & ThinkPhone, debate whether they'd ditch Android for $10,000, and more!

LINKS

SPONSORS

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Jeramy Johnson
Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.