AC Podcast 601: Would you ditch Android for $10,000?
Or is it just too much to give up?
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Derrek Lee, and Nick Sutrich discuss the Google I/O 2023 program, Fairphone's sustainability model, review Motorola's Rizr & ThinkPhone, debate whether they'd ditch Android for $10,000, and more!
LINKS
- Google I/O 2023 program teases big reveals for Android and generative AI
- ThinkPhone review: The best Motorola phone you won't buy
- The Motorola Rizr is the Sharper Image of the smartphone world
- We asked Android users if they would ditch the platform for $10,000. Here's what they said
- Fairphone does what tech giants refuse to do
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Editor-in-chief
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
