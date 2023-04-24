We asked Android users if they would ditch the platform for $10,000. Here's what they said

What you need to know

Warren Buffett suggested that iPhone users would not take $10,000 to leave iOS.

We polled our readers on whether they would take $10,000 never to use Android again.

Of the votes, 45% say they would take the money, while 36% say they would not.

The remaining voters say it would probably require more money.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (which notably has a majority of its investments in Apple), recently spoke about how faithful iPhone users are to the company. He said that even if offered $10,000 never to buy another iPhone again, iPhone users would not take the money if it meant giving up their devices. So, we posed the same question to our readers.

We received nearly 5,000 responses, 45% of which indicated that they would take the money. Meanwhile, 36% said they wouldn't take the money, and 17% said they might ditch their Android phones if they were offered more.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Here are some responses from our readers:

Delatux: "One main reason why I keep a personal phone is because I hate how iOS works. I mainly use the iPhone for work because I don't want to use it if I don't have to."

Joeldf: "I'd take a higher price. If it'd take care of all my debts, including my mortgage? Sure. My wife has already been on an iPhone since 2009, so it's not like I wouldn't know what to do with it. I'm the one that has to fix any problems with it as it is anyway."

Tom Odell: "My preference is Android. My Samsung Flip is my daily driver. But I do have an Apple backup mobile. They both have their strengths and weaknesses. I believe Android comes out slightly ahead. $10,000? Hey, I got to go with the big bucks."

Judge Castle (Twitter): "The Pixel 6 did that for 599. Love that ecosystem and the phone, but bleeding-edge tech cut me, and I needed consistency. Apple has provided that and a whole ecosystem, which makes my personal and mostly my work life easier. God, do I miss Pixel software, though."

David Gossett (Twitter): "Ehhhh... I prefer Android, I understand the UI, filesystem, etc., better than iOS, but it's annoying getting left out of group texts simply because I don't use iMessage. If it wasn't for the constant 'green bubble' bullying, I'd never be tempted to leave Android."

Brett Morris (FB): "I'd do it if it means anything other than iOS. Didn't really care for iPhone when I had one. Would definitely go HarmonyOS if it had the apps I rely on daily for work."

Izwan Shaari (FB): "Yes. I'm not a power user, so adapting to iOS will be easy. I will miss the ability to choose between phone brands, though. And the generally cheaper price."

The poll may be over, but the question still remains: What would it take for you to leave Android? Personally, I would take the $10,000, but only if I could move to Windows Phone. iOS is fine, and iPhones have great hardware, as seen with the latest iPhone 14 Pro devices. However, Microsoft had something special with its long-dead mobile operating system, which sadly struggled to entice developers.