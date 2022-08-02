AC Podcast 576: An Expensive Quest
The Pixel 6a is here! We review it on the show this week and talk about a price increase for Oculus Quest 2, Samsung's $200 credit, and more.
Google Pixel 6a review: Look ma, a small phone!
The Pixel 6a is further proof that you don't need expensive camera parts in your next phone
Early Pixel 6a users report big security issue with the fingerprint sensor
Meta increases price of the Oculus Quest 2 by $100
Meta Q2 revenue goes down as it raises Quest 2 prices, deals with VR lawsuit
Samsung's $200 credit isn't enough to get some fans to reserve its next Galaxy devices
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the next exciting foldable, but our readers are pretty meh
