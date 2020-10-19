You might know Peak Design from its popular camera gear and backpacks — we've even reviewed the company's Everyday Backpack and Travel Tripod, both of which I still use almost daily. Today, Peak Design is adding phone accessories to the mix with the launch of a new case, the Everyday Case, along with an entire ecosystem of magnetic attachments as part of the new Mobile by Peak Design system.

The Everyday Case, available for Samsung and Apple devices (including all upcoming iPhone 12 models), features a slim design with a nylon canvas fabric backing and a cutout near the lower portion that enables Peak's new SlimLink mounting system. CEO Peter Dering says that Peak has been developing SlimLink for four years to ensure the case and mount "looked better, felt better, and worked better than anything else out there."

SlimLink allows you to quickly attach and detach various accessories, including car and bike mounts, a wall mount, a mobile wallet, and even a foldable tripod. In response to Apple's new MagSafe ecosystem, Peak Design even says that its soft-locking mounts and accessories will work natively with MagSafe-compatible phones and cases — and inversely, MagSafe accessories will be compatible with the Everyday Case, meaning you could even use MagSafe peripherals with a Peak-fitted Samsung phone.