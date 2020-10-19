What you need to know
- Peak Design is launching a case for Samsung and Apple devices, with a mounting system for a series of magnetic accessories.
- These accessories will be cross-compatible with Apple's own recently announced MagSafe magnetic system.
- The Mobile by Peak Design series is launching through Kickstarter, with plans of major retailer availability by spring 2021.
You might know Peak Design from its popular camera gear and backpacks — we've even reviewed the company's Everyday Backpack and Travel Tripod, both of which I still use almost daily. Today, Peak Design is adding phone accessories to the mix with the launch of a new case, the Everyday Case, along with an entire ecosystem of magnetic attachments as part of the new Mobile by Peak Design system.
The Everyday Case, available for Samsung and Apple devices (including all upcoming iPhone 12 models), features a slim design with a nylon canvas fabric backing and a cutout near the lower portion that enables Peak's new SlimLink mounting system. CEO Peter Dering says that Peak has been developing SlimLink for four years to ensure the case and mount "looked better, felt better, and worked better than anything else out there."
SlimLink allows you to quickly attach and detach various accessories, including car and bike mounts, a wall mount, a mobile wallet, and even a foldable tripod. In response to Apple's new MagSafe ecosystem, Peak Design even says that its soft-locking mounts and accessories will work natively with MagSafe-compatible phones and cases — and inversely, MagSafe accessories will be compatible with the Everyday Case, meaning you could even use MagSafe peripherals with a Peak-fitted Samsung phone.
If you're not the kind to carry an iPhone or Galaxy S device, however, Peak Design is also selling an adhesive universal adapter that allows you to add the SlimLink mount to any case of your choosing, though that will, of course, add a bit of extra bulk.
As has been the case with many of its other products, Peak Design is launching the Mobile ecosystem via Kickstarter, with plans of reaching major retailers beginning spring of 2021. At the moment, Peak's Kickstarter campaign estimates a May 2021 delivery on its new accessories.
Mobile by Peak Design
The Everyday Case and its ecosystem of magnetic accessories allow you to quickly move from your bike to your car to video calling your friends, all with a simple click into place. Mobile by Peak Design is even cross-compatible with Apple's upcoming MagSafe system, expanding the range of accessories you can use with it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Thanks to a massive leak over the weekend, we now know what the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look like. What's your take on how the phones are shaping up?
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leak in full ahead of October 22 launch
The first press renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online ahead of its formal launch later this week. Huawei is also expected to take the wraps off the standard Mate 40 and Mate 40 RS at its launch event on October 22.
Keep your Eero out of harm's way with the best wall mounts
Having a mount for your Eero Wi-Fi router may not be the first thing on your mind, but it'll save you a lot of trouble in the long run. After all, who doesn't want to keep their Wi-Fi as safe as can be?