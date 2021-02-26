Unlike most streaming services, Peacock has a free tier that allows you to stream shows and movies on-demand without ever paying a cent! However, if you do sign up for a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus paid subscription, you can unlock even more content including original series and films starting at just $4.99 per month.

Your free Peacock TV membership even lets you watch select seasons of popular shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, as well as select episodes of Peacock original series like Saved By The Bell and Punky Brewster. The first three Harry Potter films are also free to watch, while the remainder of these series require a paid membership to stream.

Yes! Signing up for an account at Peacock is free and lets you stream a myriad of content without having to ever pay anything. There's really no reason to not have a free Peacock membership. You'll be able to use the Peacock app or visit the website to stream full-length films like I Am Legend, The Breakfast Club, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, along with complete series of shows like Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Downton Abbey. New episodes of NBC shows like Saturday Night Live, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock can be streamed for free, too!

The free tier at Peacock gives you the ability to watch full-length films, beloved NBC TV series, and even select episodes of Peacock originals. With a paid subscription, you'll unlock everything there is to watch on Peacock with no restrictions starting at just $4.99 monthly.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers one of the best values on the market. After all, how many streaming platforms do you know of which have a free streaming tier? Unlike Netflix, Disney+, and other popular services which don't even offer free trials currently, you don't need to pay a cent to start streaming Peacock.

Peacock has three membership tiers, including one that's entirely free to join! The two paid memberships at Peacock offer even more content you can stream at your leisure starting at just $4.99 per month.

How can I get Peacock TV for free?

There are no tricks needed to watch Peacock TV for free. Simply sign up at Peacock to start your free account!

When it comes to the paid Peacock memberships, Xfinity and Cox subscribers can stream Peacock Premium for free by linking their accounts to Peacock via Peacock's Account Settings. Alternatively, anyone can gain access to Peacock Premium for free by starting a free 7-day trial. Keep in mind that this trial will become a paying membership automatically unless you cancel the subscription beforehand.

What is the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium?

Peacock has a ton of free-to-watch content that you don't need to pay to stream. However, becoming a Peacock Premium member unlocks even more content to watch like the entire series of The Office as well as all of Peacock's original shows and movies. Peacock Premium even lets you stream live sports. There are two paid membership tiers to consider at Peacock; both will let you stream everything on Peacock, though only the higher-priced tier offers commercial-free streaming.

Peacock allows you to end your subscription at any time too, so you can simply join for a month to watch the series you're interested in and then downgrade to the free membership until something else you'd like to watch appears.

How much does Peacock Premium cost?

Peacock's Premium subscriptions start at just $4.99 per month! Once you've created your free account, you can upgrade to a paid membership (or downgrade) at any time. The Peacock Premium tier is just $4.99 per month and unlocks everything there is to stream on the service. However, this tier does not eliminate commercials and limited advertisements from being played while you're watching.

If you're looking for an ad-free tier, you'll have to move up to Peacock's Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. This plan includes the same content as Peacock Premium — but without commercials. With Premium Plus, select content is also available to download for offline viewing.

Start a free 7-day trial of Peacock Premium today to get a quick look at what's available before becoming a paying member of the service. You can start your free 7-day Premium trial on the Peacock homepage before creating a free account, or via the account settings section after creating your free account.