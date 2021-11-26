Don't you hate it when you spend $100 or more on a smartwatch that doesn't even have GPS? Well, this right here is the deal that will turn your frown upside down. Amazfit's Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch is currently on sale for under $60. You read that right, the king of value is even cheaper right now. If you've had your eyes on this watch, best get it now before stock runs out!

Speaking of looks alone, the Amazfit Bip U Pro looks gorgeous. The screen is square-shaped and overall, the watch is neither bulky nor heavy. It has a lovely 1.43-inch screen with good color performance. You can personalize it with over 50 watch faces to choose from. The GPS smartwatch is available in three shades, Black, Green, and Pink.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch has a single physical button on the side. Sports professionals and enthusiasts will appreciate the exhaustive set of modes in the watch. You can choose from a stunning 60 professional sports modes including kickboxing and skating. When they say Pro, they really mean it!

A smartwatch for the pros

As with any sporty equipment, you can take the Amazfit Bip U Pro along for a swim. Its 5 ATM water resistance will prevent the electrical bits from getting fried. It has such a lightweight build, you might even forget that you're wearing a smartwatch. Whether you remember or forget, it'll stay alive in wet conditions.

The Amazfit smartwatch has a blood-oxygen sensor so you can check your oxygen levels throughout the day. It can also measure your heart rate and monitor your sleep. Everything you need for maintaing your fitness is in there.