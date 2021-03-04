When you sign up for either Paramount Plus tier, you get your first seven days for free. Here's how to sign up for a Paramount+ free trial.

CBS All Access relaunched as Paramount Plus on March 4 with new and classic content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures and more. The platform currently offers two levels: the plan with ads costs $6/month or $60 per year and the ad-free plan costs $10/month or $100 per year. Signing up for either plan includes a seven-day free trial, which you can check out right now

While you can upgrade, downgrade or cancel your subscription at any point during the free trial, the sign-up page warns that trial subscribers will forfeit any time they have left on their seven-day free trial if they choose to cancel early, so you may want to wait it out.

Why Paramount Plus?

As previously announced, Paramount+ is the new home for CBS All Access originals like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery, as well as award-winning reporting and sports coverage CBS Sports and ET Live. The platform will also be the exclusive hub for a handful of new series, including the SpongeBob Squarepants prequel series, Kamp Koral, as well as reboots of Frasier, Rugrats and Criminal Minds.

Ahead of the March 4 rebrand, subscribers could sign up for CBS All Access and save 50% off an annual subscription. While that deal is no longer available, if you were already subscribed to CBS All Access, you subscription should have changed over automatically when the platform switched to Paramount+ on March 4.

If you decide that Paramount+ is not for you, you can cancel your plan at anytime online. If you initially subscribed to Paramount Plus through a third party streaming service -- such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or Roku — you'll need to return to that platform to cancel your subscription.