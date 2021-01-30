Palmeiras and Santos face off in the Copa Libertadores final today in the first all-Brazilian CONMEBOL Libertadores final since 2006. Don't miss a moment as these Brazilian behemoths face off with our Palmeiras vs Santos live stream guide.
Despite taking place in 2021, this is actually the final of the 2020 iteration of the South American Champions League. After a coronavirus-enforced break in play halted the competition in the group stage back in March of last year, the tournament was pushed to the fall leading to the delayed final we're seeing today.
Santos qualified as the 2019 Brasileiro Série A runners-up with Palmeiras finishing in third-place also gaining a 2020 Copa Libertadores berth. So far this season, both sides are way off the pace in the league holding tenth and fifth spot, respectively.
To get to the Copa Libertadores, Big Green saw off Argentine giants River Plate, winning 3-2 on aggregate over two legs. The Black-and-White defeated River Plate's Superclásico rivals Boca Juniors at the semi-final stage, with their meetings ending 3-0 on aggregate.
The winner of today's final will qualify for the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar which has, confusingly, also been moved to 2021. The tournament is set to take place betwwen 4–11 February 2021.
Today's game is set to be an interesting one regardless of the result. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Palmeiras vs Santos no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Palmeiras vs Santos: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 5:00pm BRT local time.
That makes it an 8:00pm GMT start in the UK with 5:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 7:00am AEDT start on Sunday morning.
Watch Palmeiras vs Santos online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Copa Libertadores further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Palmeiras vs Santos but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Palmeiras vs Santos. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Palmeiras vs Santos online in the U.S.
BeIN Sports has exclusive coverage of the Copa Libertadores final this season making it the best way to watch the Palmeiras vs Santos match live.
If you don't already have access to the channel, you do have a few live-streaming options including Sling, Fanatiz, and Fubo.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV's World Sports plan to access beIN Sports and 7 other channels for just $10 per month! Other channel bundles including beIN Sports and much more are available.
Fanatiz
Fanatiz offers beIN Sports among a bunch of other sports channels from $8 per month. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch the Copa Libertadores final for free.
Fubo TV
Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch Copa Libertadores action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. It has a 7-day free trial and its mix of over a hundred channels, including beIN Sports, may keep you subscribing for longer.
How to stream Palmeiras vs Santos live in the UK
The BBC has the rights to the Copa Libertadores final in the UK and is showing Palmeiras vs Santos on BBC One and for streaming via its BBC iPlayer service and BBC Sport website. That means licence fee-paying UK residents can stream the game for free.
Here are the best BBC iPlayer VPNs if you find yourself unable to watch the coverage.
Live stream Palmeiras vs Santos in Canada
BeIN Sports has the rights to Copa Libertadores coverage in Canada. Subscribers can also live stream the game from Rio de Janeiro via the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
Live stream Palmeiras vs Santos live in Australia
As with the U.S. and Canada, beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for the Copa Libertadores final Down Under.
If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to the Palmeiras vs Santos game plus many other sports leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
You'll need to get up nice and early to catch the game in Oz, though, as it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning.
