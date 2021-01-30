Palmeiras and Santos face off in the Copa Libertadores final today in the first all-Brazilian CONMEBOL Libertadores final since 2006. Don't miss a moment as these Brazilian behemoths face off with our Palmeiras vs Santos live stream guide.

Despite taking place in 2021, this is actually the final of the 2020 iteration of the South American Champions League. After a coronavirus-enforced break in play halted the competition in the group stage back in March of last year, the tournament was pushed to the fall leading to the delayed final we're seeing today.

Santos qualified as the 2019 Brasileiro Série A runners-up with Palmeiras finishing in third-place also gaining a 2020 Copa Libertadores berth. So far this season, both sides are way off the pace in the league holding tenth and fifth spot, respectively.

To get to the Copa Libertadores, Big Green saw off Argentine giants River Plate, winning 3-2 on aggregate over two legs. The Black-and-White defeated River Plate's Superclásico rivals Boca Juniors at the semi-final stage, with their meetings ending 3-0 on aggregate.

The winner of today's final will qualify for the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar which has, confusingly, also been moved to 2021. The tournament is set to take place betwwen 4–11 February 2021.

Today's game is set to be an interesting one regardless of the result. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Palmeiras vs Santos no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Palmeiras vs Santos: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 5:00pm BRT local time.

That makes it an 8:00pm GMT start in the UK with 5:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 7:00am AEDT start on Sunday morning.

Watch Palmeiras vs Santos online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Copa Libertadores further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Palmeiras vs Santos but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

