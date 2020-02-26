What you need to know
- The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 is now available for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
- It brings with it several fixes, as well as improved one-handed use for the Phone app.
- On the security front, the February 2020 security patch is also included, albeit only three days before the start of March.
Like clockwork, OnePlus has released yet another OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 series a month after the last one. Unlike that rollout, the release this time around is a little light on new features and mostly focuses on system stability and fixes — unless you're living in India.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard
- Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
Network (India Only)
- Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
Phone
- Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app
- Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts
Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data
Work-Life Balance (India Only)
- Optimized message notification
- Optimized the mode and app selection
- Added location, calendar, auto-track feature
Message (India Only)
- Fixed issue with message categorization
- Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values
- Improved brand name and logo identification of sender
Much like the most recent Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 Pro, this beta also improves one-handed functionality in the Phone app. OnePlus account logins for Zen Mode are also seemingly just a shoo-in from that rollout.
Aside from an assortment of fixed and stability improvements, the most significant change for users outside India has to be the inclusion of the February 2020 security patch, though it must be noted we're only two days away from March at this point so OnePlus is a little late to the party.
For Indian users, the update brings a number of feature improvements. For one, it enables voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) for Reliance's popular Jio network. The Work-Life Balance app, on the other hand, is getting new location, calendar, and auto-track features.
If you're enrolled in the beta program already, you should see the beta propagating to your phone as an OTA update in due time. You can also try the third-party Oxygen Updater app, which lets you manually download new OxygenOS updates without having to wait for the OTA rollout.
