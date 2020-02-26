Like clockwork, OnePlus has released yet another OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 series a month after the last one. Unlike that rollout, the release this time around is a little light on new features and mostly focuses on system stability and fixes — unless you're living in India.

Here's the full changelog:

System Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard

Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02 Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim Phone Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app

Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts Zen Mode V1.5.0 Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification

Optimized the mode and app selection

Added location, calendar, auto-track feature Message (India Only) Fixed issue with message categorization

Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values

Improved brand name and logo identification of sender

Much like the most recent Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 Pro, this beta also improves one-handed functionality in the Phone app. OnePlus account logins for Zen Mode are also seemingly just a shoo-in from that rollout.

Aside from an assortment of fixed and stability improvements, the most significant change for users outside India has to be the inclusion of the February 2020 security patch, though it must be noted we're only two days away from March at this point so OnePlus is a little late to the party.

For Indian users, the update brings a number of feature improvements. For one, it enables voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) for Reliance's popular Jio network. The Work-Life Balance app, on the other hand, is getting new location, calendar, and auto-track features.

If you're enrolled in the beta program already, you should see the beta propagating to your phone as an OTA update in due time. You can also try the third-party Oxygen Updater app, which lets you manually download new OxygenOS updates without having to wait for the OTA rollout.