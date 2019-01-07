I've been an avid user and abuser of phone grips over the last year and a half, and when PopSockets teamed up with OtterBox last year to bundle Swappable PopGrip trios with certain styles of OtterBox Symmetry cases , I could tell it could be the start of a beautiful friendship. And that friendship has now produced the next evolution of the OtterBox + PopSockets case bundle, and this one is going to be great news for anyone who wants a phone grip without dealing with the way it bulges out from the phone in your pocket and laying flat on a table.

Meet the new Otter + Pop case, which allows your PopSocket to sit flush with the back of the OtterBox Symmetry Series case into which a recessed Swappable PopGrip base is installed. Since this is a Swappable PopGrip, you'll be able switch out the PopSocket for any style PopTop you have, or gain in the future, and OtterBox tells me "the case itself is still very thin, so it's still compatible with wireless charging with standard PopTops."

The Otter + Pop Symmetry Case will be available for $60, but for now, it's only available for iPhone. When asked, OtterBox told me "We'll announce more devices this spring and will be creating product for top Android devices as well."

It's a crying shame we'll have to wait to see which top Android devices the Otter + Pop will be arriving for — not unexpected, as OtterBox often releases new series and collections for iPhones-only, but still a shame. The Otter + Pop looks like it'll be one of the best grip cases to hit the market yet; a flush back will keep it from sticking out in your pocket or rocking back and forth on your desk, but the case isn't arduously bulky the way many grip-integrated cases are. It's something Android phones the size of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 XL need, but something we'll have to wait for iPhone users to buy in decent quantities first.

Until then, I'll just dream of the color and PopTop combos that I could be rocking. That Otter + Pop Blue plus the Flow Water PopTop would be nice on a Coral Blue S9+, wouldn't it?