What you need to know
- OPPO has introduced three new additions to its Reno smartphone series.
- All three new Reno 6 series phones offer 5G connectivity and support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.
- The Reno 6 series is expected to make its global debut in July.
OPPO has refreshed its Reno series with the launch of three new Reno 6 phones. The Reno 6 Pro+ is the company's answer to the OnePlus 9R and POCO F3, which are two of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment right now.
The phone sports a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, which has been coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Around the back of the Reno 6 Pro+ is a quad-camera array with the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the Find X3 Pro. It is joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno 6 Pro+ also includes a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and a 32MP selfie camera.
OPPO's Reno 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek's flagship 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset. The phone features a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two auxiliary 2MP sensors. The rest of its key specs, however, are identical to the Reno 6 Pro+.
The standard Reno 6 comes with a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate as the other two phones. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset and features a triple-camera setup at the rear. The setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. While the Reno 6 supports identical 65W charging speeds as the Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+, it packs a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery. All three phones run OPPO's ColorOS 11 skin, based on Android 11.
OPPO Reno 6 series phones are now up for reservations in China and are expected to make their global debut sometime in July. In China, the Reno 6 starts at 2,799 yuan ($440), while the Reno 6 Pro is available from 3,499 yuan ($549). The Reno 6 Pro+, on the other hand, starts at 3,999 yuan ($627) and goes up to 4,499 yuan ($705).
