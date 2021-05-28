OPPO has refreshed its Reno series with the launch of three new Reno 6 phones. The Reno 6 Pro+ is the company's answer to the OnePlus 9R and POCO F3, which are two of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment right now.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, which has been coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Around the back of the Reno 6 Pro+ is a quad-camera array with the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as the Find X3 Pro. It is joined by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno 6 Pro+ also includes a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and a 32MP selfie camera.