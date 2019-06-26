Things have kicked off at MWC Shanghai, and as promised, OPPO was there to show off its under-screen camera technology. OPPO had already teased us a couple of times with this new breakthrough, but this is the first time it has put it on display for the public.

Not only were journalists able to get a look at the new tech, but OPPO also revealed some more of the technical details behind its under-screen camera.

It uses a custom display, which includes a transparent area over the camera with a specially designed pixel structure to allow more light to reach the camera sensor. While this provides you with a seamless display that also works with touch, the camera is still visible under the screen in certain situations.