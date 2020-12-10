The OPPO Reno 4 smartphones were initially released only in June of this year, but the successors have already made their way just in time for the year's end. OPPO has launched the Reno 5 series smartphones in China, featuring updated designs and few spec bumps.

While the Reno5 will stick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G found in its predecessor, the Reno 5 Pro switches to MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, perhaps as a cost-saving measure. On the display side, the FullHD+ OLED panels are largely unchanged from the Reno 4 counterparts, save for the bump to a 90Hz refresh rate on the entry-level model to match the Pro. The fingerprint sensor is be embedded into the display, which will also feature only a single 32MP punch-hole selfie camera, a noticeable reduction from the two featured on the Reno 4 series.

There are a few upgrades to be seen, including the bump in the main camera sensor from 48MP to 64MP, which should hopefully manage better results than in our Reno 4 Pro review. The ultra-wide, macro, and monochrome sensors are of 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP, respectively. The battery is also seeing a size increase to 4,300mAh, featuring the same 65W SuperVOOC charging, 30W wireless charging, and now with reverse charging. The phones both have ColorOS 11 on board, based on Android 11.

The phones are largely identical in both design and specs, but there are some slight differences beyond the processor. The entry-level Reno 5 features a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the Reno 5 Pro does not. Instead, the Pro model gets better connectivity options, such as WiFi 6 support and NFC. Also, while both models have OPPO's updated glass design, only the "Starry Dreams" color variant of the Reno 5 Pro features OPPO's "Moonlight Circle". This is a fluorescent coating placed on the top of the smartphone and on the camera bump that absorbs sunlight and essentially allows the phone to glow in the dark.

The phones are currently available for pre-order in China, but there's no word yet on a launch in other regions. For some perspective, the Reno 4 Pro 5G was launched in the UK at a price of ₤699, but conversion suggests the Reno 5 Pro could be priced at around ₤399. Lower price points could be due to the impending launch of Qualcomm's successor to the Snapdragon 765G, so we'll have to wait to see how regional pricing works out. You can find more information about the Reno 5 series on OPPO's website. But in the meantime, there are a number of other great, cheap Android smartphones to be had if you can't wait.