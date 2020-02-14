What you need to know
- OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro will launch in India on March 2.
- The Reno 3 Pro heading to India will be slightly different compared to the Reno 3 Pro launched in China in December last year.
- OPPO says the upcoming Reno 3 Pro will be the world's first phone with a 44MP dual hole-punch camera.
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO had recently teased the launch of the Reno 3 Pro in the Indian market. The company today announced that the phone will debut in India at an event in New Delhi on March 2. Surprisingly, however, the India-bound Reno 3 Pro will not be identical to the one that was launched in China in December last year.
The global Reno 3 Pro variant was expected to be unveiled alongside the flagship OPPO Find X2 in Barcelona on February 22. Now that MWC 2020 has been cancelled, the Reno 3 Pro will be making its global debut in India.
OPPO has put up a teaser page for the upcoming phone on its India website, claiming the upcoming Reno 3 Pro will be the world's first smartphone to offer a "44MP dual punch hole camera." The phone's dual selfie cameras, OPPO says, will help users capture "dream-like images with dual lens bokeh."
In addition to dual hole-punch cameras, the global variant of the Reno 3 Pro will also sport a quad-camera setup at the back. The Chinese Reno 3 Pro variant features a single hole-punch cutout with a 32MP selfie camera and also has a curvier display compared to the global variant.
