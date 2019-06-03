What you need to know
- OPPO is working on an phone with the camera embedded in the display.
- The teaser gives us a first look at how the camera is integrated into the panel.
- The first phone with an embedded camera is likely to debut sometime later this year.
In-display fingerprint sensors are now common, with even budget phones offering the feature. OPPO is now experimenting with integrating the front camera underneath the display, eliminating the need for a cutout or a retractable lens module. The Chinese manufacturer showed off the tech in action in a short teaser video, and it looks pretty incredible. The video shows off a phone with an all-screen front, but can make out that there's a sensor embedded beneath the display as soon as the camera launches.
For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲— OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019
You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY
Optical in-display fingerprint sensors use a camera module to map the grooves and ridges of your finger, and it's likely OPPO is scaling up the tech to add a higher-res module underneath the screen. The phone in question is clad in a protective case that's designed to hide any distinguishing features, but it is possible OPPO will launch a phone with an in-display camera module sometime this year.
