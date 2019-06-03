In-display fingerprint sensors are now common, with even budget phones offering the feature. OPPO is now experimenting with integrating the front camera underneath the display, eliminating the need for a cutout or a retractable lens module. The Chinese manufacturer showed off the tech in action in a short teaser video, and it looks pretty incredible. The video shows off a phone with an all-screen front, but can make out that there's a sensor embedded beneath the display as soon as the camera launches.